A debut to remember: Xyriel Manabat, Kyle Echarri Shine in Netflix’s 18th Rose



In one moment from the trailer, Rose explains why the occasion means so much to her.

“Pinag-iipunan ko kasi ‘yung debut ko. That’s every Filipina’s dream. Magso-slow mo habang sinasayaw ako ng escort ko,” she says, painting a vivid picture of the magical evening she hopes to experience.

A Promise, A Plan, and an Unexpected Bond

Rose’s carefully planned dream takes an unexpected turn when she crosses paths with Jordan, played by Echarri. What begins as a simple arrangement soon evolves into something deeper.

The two characters strike a deal: Jordan will help Rose make her long-awaited debut celebration happen, while she will help him reconnect with his father. As they work together, their partnership grows into a meaningful friendship that becomes the emotional core of the story.

Toward the end of the trailer, Jordan reminds Rose of the significance of her milestone.

“Dreams can wait for another day. But you only turn 18 once. And I wouldn’t miss that for the world.”

Fans React to the Pair’s On-Screen Magic

Even before its release, the film has sparked excitement online, with viewers praising the chemistry between its young leads.

“The unexpected chemistry between these two is MAGICAL!” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Good actress and good actor equals to absolute chemistry.”

The buzz surrounding the trailer hints at the film’s potential to resonate with audiences who cherish the cultural significance of a Filipina debut—a tradition that celebrates the transition into adulthood.

A Milestone for Xyriel Manabat

For Manabat, 18th Rose marks a personal milestone as well: it is her first time taking the lead role in a film.

Speaking during a press conference organized by Netflix , the actress shared how meaningful the opportunity is for her.

“It’s not just a dream come true, it’s an answered prayer. I’m very grateful to those who have trusted me,” she said.

Her long-standing friendship with Echarri also helped shape their performances. According to Manabat, their real-life bond made it easier to bring Rose and Jordan’s playful dynamic to life.

“Kyle and I have known each other for a very long time. We’ve been friends since 2015, 2016. The first few days [of filming] we’re just joking around. We even went to a chemistry workshop but ended up laughing the whole day.”

She added that their genuine connection mirrors the relationship their characters develop in the film.

“Our friendship and Rose and Jordan’s friendship have similarities in some way, very young and playful.”

A Story of Dreams and Growing Up

With its nostalgic provincial setting, heartfelt themes, and the cultural symbolism of a debut celebration, 18th Rose promises to deliver both romance and reflection.

As Rose’s long-awaited milestone approaches, the film explores the hopes, friendships, and unexpected moments that shape the journey toward adulthood.

The movie is scheduled to premiere globally on Netflix on April 9, giving audiences a chance to witness a story about dreams, youth, and the unforgettable magic of turning eighteen.