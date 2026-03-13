Xyriel Manabat leads ‘18th Rose’ with Kyle Echarri

The project is also a significant milestone in Manabat’s career, as it marks her first time taking on a lead role in a feature film. It additionally introduces her first on-screen partnership with Echarri. Their long-standing friendship in real life helped them settle comfortably into their characters, allowing their connection to grow naturally throughout filming. According to Manabat, their early days on set were filled with laughter and playful moments, and as production progressed, their bond deepened with every scene they completed together.

Behind the film is writer-director Dolly Dulu, who intentionally chose the early 2000s as the backdrop for the story. By setting the narrative in a time before smartphones and social media dominated everyday life, Dulu aimed to recreate a more intimate and uncomplicated era. The provincial setting plays a crucial role as well, capturing the warmth and familiarity of life in a close-knit Filipino town.

Dulu described the project as a tribute to the charm of small-town storytelling in the Philippines, focusing on personal connections, youthful discovery and the emotional milestones that come with growing up.

With its nostalgic atmosphere and heartfelt narrative, 18th Rose invites viewers to reflect on the defining moments of turning eighteen — a time filled with new experiences, budding romance and the realization that life is about to change in meaningful ways.