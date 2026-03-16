9 OFWs cross safely from Israel

So far, the Philippine government has assisted 68 nationals in leaving Israel. Of these, 25 were OFWs working as caregivers and hotel staff, while 43 were tourists, pilgrims, and students.

In a related move, the DMW commended the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai for its tireless support of OFWs and their families affected by the ongoing Middle East crisis.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac presented a certificate of commendation to the MWO during the flag-raising ceremony at the DMW central office in Mandaluyong City.

The award recognized the office’s 24/7 efforts to provide on-the-ground assistance and ensure the safe, orderly, and dignified return to the country of Filipinos. Assistant Labor Attaché Jeane Mendoza received the certificate on behalf of MWO Dubai.

Meanwhile, a total of 442 Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates — including more than 200 OFWs — have been repatriated through a DMW-chartered flight coordinated with the Philippine Embassy and the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai.

“This is a testament to our commitment to the welfare of every Filipino abroad,” the DMW said in a statement.