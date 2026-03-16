5 buses, 2 taxis destroyed by fire in Antipolo

Five passenger buses and two taxis were destroyed by fire after a blaze broke out at a parking lot in Sitio Tiaong, Barangay Mayamot, Antipolo City on Sunday afternoon.
The fire reached the first alarm past 1 p.m. and was immediately put under control after nearly half an hour, according to Bureau of Fire Protection-Antipolo.
Eighteen fire trucks responded to the area, including those from the Bureau of Fire Protection and fire volunteers.
According to the bus driver, the smoke started from a broken-down bus that was being dismantled or 'chopped up' for scrap.
The personnel tasked with stripping the bus was reportedly eating lunch when the fire broke out.
Four of the buses were still being repaired and were intended for future use, while the bus where the fire originated and the two taxis were already considered junk or scrap.
So far, no adjacent buildings or houses were affected by the incident, and everyone at the parking lot is safe.
BFP investigators are still investigating the cause of the fire and the total cost of damage.