Fire hits Binangonan public market

The local government of Binangonan, Rizal expressed its heartfelt sympathy to all the vendors, stall owners, and workers affected by the massive fire at the Binangonan Public Market in Barangay Libid on Friday night.

According to a report from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), around 200 stalls covering approximately 1,500 square meters were affected by the fire.

Initial investigation showed the fire broke out around 7:30 p.m. at a stall in the area where shops selling eggs, fruits, vegetables, and plasticware—such as plates, cups, and utensils—are located.

Vendors and market employees first noticed thick smoke and blazing fire, which quickly spread to adjacent structures due to the highly flammable materials inside the market.

BFP personnel, together with firefighters from neighboring towns and even the BFP-NCR, responded immediately to extinguish the growing fire.

Operatives from the Binangonan Municipal Police Station handled crowd control and provided security in the area to ensure no looting or theft occurred in nearby establishments.

The fire was declared under control at around 10:20 p.m.

Although many goods and structures were consumed by the fire, it is fortunate that no deaths or injuries were recorded in the incident.

The local government announced that monthly fees for stall owners and ambulant vendors will be temporarily waived, while Phase 6 and a portion of the tiangge area have been designated as temporary spaces for those who wish to continue selling.

The Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office will also provide cash relief assistance to serve as starting capital for the vendors who lost their properties.

The provincial social welfare office has also conducted profiling of the affected families while the engineering office carries out clearing operations to ensure a smooth relocation to temporary stalls.

The engineering office is currently repairing the main power lines in the unaffected areas of the market to ensure safety and prevent fire re-ignition.

The local government will also implement stricter security measures by adding more fire hydrants, stationing fire trucks around the area, and banning the sale of firecrackers and other flammable materials.

It also expressed its gratitude to the BFP, volunteers, and residents for their quick response, which was key to immediately controlling the fire.