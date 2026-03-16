2026 Oscars: Jordan, Buckley, Anderson claim top honors

Jordan also paid tribute to the actors who inspired him: “I stand here because of the people who came before me — Sydney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Jamie Fox, Forest Whitaker, Will Smith — to be amongst those giants, amongst those greats, amongst my ancestors, amongst my gods. Thank you everyone here and everyone at home who has supported me and my career. I was only able to do this because you all bet on it — and thank you for betting on me.”

Jessie Buckley took home best actress for Hamnet, dedicating her award to the women who inspired her. “Thank you to the incredible women that I stand beside. I am inspired by your art and your heart, and I want to work with every single one of you,” she said. Buckley thanked her family and partner, Fred: “I love you, man. I love you. You’re the most incredible dad. You’re my best friend and I want to have 20,000 more babies with you.”

Reflecting on motherhood, Buckley shared the joys of parenting her eight-month-old daughter, Isla: “This is kind of a big deal. I love you and I love being your mum and I can’t wait to discover life beside you.” She also praised director Maggie O’Farrell, whose novel inspired the film, calling the experience “the greatest collision of my life.” Buckley concluded with a Mother’s Day dedication: “It’s Mother’s Day in the UK today. So, I would like to dedicate this to the beautiful chaos of a mother’s heart. We all come from a lineage of women who continued to create against all odds. Thank you for recognising me in this role. This is the greatest honour. I can’t even believe it.”

Paul Thomas Anderson, who won best director for One Battle After Another, delivered a reflective and heartfelt speech, highlighting the importance of collaboration. “Thank you very, very much,” Anderson said. “You make a guy work hard for one of these. I really appreciate it. I share this with a friend of mine on the other side of the shadows. His name is Adam and he is having a gin and tonic and is so happy for me and our crew. I want to thank the Academy for finding my work worthy of this highest honor. And my classmates: Chloé, Ryan, Joachim and Josh, I couldn’t ask for a better class. It’s an honor to be counted amongst you guys.”

Anderson emphasized the power of faith and teamwork in filmmaking: “There will always be some doubt in your heart that you deserve it, but there is no question at the pleasure having it for myself. I’m here because of people’s faith in me that give me their faith and their time, and that’s the best part about being on a film crew — it’s being with people. We need each other. This is a wonderful gift and I’m so happy to call the movies home. This is really terrific. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I love it. Thank you, guys. Thank you very much.”

Meanwhile, Filipino-American Autumn Durald Arkapaw earned best cinematography for Sinners. She reflected on mentors and inspirations that shaped her career: “That girl also had to meet Ellen Cross’ name, who’s also in this room today… and Rachel Morrison.” She called on women in the audience to stand and be recognized: “Yes, I really, really, truly mean that.” She concluded by thanking her crew and family: “These people are so beautiful. I’m honored to be there photographing them, and my husband and my son, Aiden, and my parents back there. Thank you so much. This is an honor. Thank you.”