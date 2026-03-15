Six home-cook recipes with Hokkaido crabsticks

Crab lovers know the drill: sweet meat, messy shells, and a bill that stings like a sea urchin. Hokkaido crabsticks skip the cracking and keep the flavor. Inspired by the seafood heritage of Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost region known for cold waters and a strong fishing tradition, the product carries a name long associated with premium seafood.
The sticks come from surimi, a finely processed white fish paste shaped and flavored to resemble crab leg meat. In Japan, the product is known as kanikama. Cooks love it for one reason: instant crab-style flavor without the price tag, prep work, or shell fragments on the dining table.
With that in mind, here are six classic ways cooks use crabsticks—from sushi bar favorites to Japanese comfort food.
A sushi bar staple. Sweet crabsticks meet cool cucumber and creamy Japanese mayonnaise.
Ingredients
8–10 crabsticks, shredded
1 Japanese cucumber, julienned
3 tbsp Japanese mayonnaise
1 tsp rice vinegar
1 tsp sugar
½ tsp sesame oil
Tobiko or masago (optional)
Toasted sesame seeds
Preparation
Pull the crabsticks apart into thin strands. Stir mayonnaise, rice vinegar, sugar, and sesame oil in a bowl. Toss crabsticks and cucumber with the dressing. Sprinkle sesame seeds and tobiko on top.
Korokke equals comfort. Creamy filling inside, crisp panko shell outside. Crabsticks add sweetness to the mix.
Ingredients
6 crabsticks, finely chopped
2 tbsp butter
2 tbsp flour
1 cup milk
Salt and white pepper
½ onion, finely minced
Panko breadcrumbs
1 egg, beaten
Flour for dredging
Oil for frying
Preparation
Cook onion in butter until soft. Add flour and stir into a roux. Pour in milk and whisk until thick béchamel forms. Fold in crabsticks and season with salt and pepper. Chill the mixture. Shape into patties. Coat in flour, dip in egg, then roll in panko. Fry until golden.
The California roll made crabsticks famous outside Japan, but kani nigiri keeps things even simpler. Sweet crabsticks sit on top of hand-pressed sushi rice, often secured with a strip of nori and finished with a small touch of roe or mayonnaise.
Ingredients
Sushi rice
Crabsticks
Nori strips
Japanese mayonnaise (optional)
Tobiko or masago (optional)
Preparation
Shape small oval portions of sushi rice by hand. Place one crabstick on top of each rice oval. Secure with a thin strip of nori wrapped around the middle. Add a small dab of Japanese mayonnaise and a few grains of tobiko if desired. Serve immediately.
Simple comfort food. Rice in a bowl, hot tea or dashi poured on top, crabsticks for flavor.
Ingredients
1 cup cooked Japanese rice
2 crabsticks, shredded
Hot green tea or dashi
Nori strips
Wasabi (optional)
Sesame seeds
Preparation
Place hot rice in a bowl. Add shredded crabsticks and nori. Pour hot green tea or dashi over the rice. Finish with sesame seeds and a small dab of wasabi.
A ramen bowl loves toppings. Crabsticks add sweetness and color without fuss.
Ingredients
1 serving ramen noodles
2–3 crabsticks, shredded
2 cups chicken or dashi broth
1 tbsp miso or soy sauce seasoning
1 soft-boiled egg
Green onions
Nori sheets
Preparation
Heat broth and season with miso or soy sauce. Cook noodles according to package directions. Place noodles in a bowl and pour hot broth over them. Top with crabsticks, egg, scallions, and nori.
Crunch outside, sweet seafood center. Think fries—but from the sea.
Ingredients
Crabsticks
Tempura batter or light flour batter
Oil for frying
Lemon wedges or Japanese mayonnaise
Preparation
Heat oil to about 175°C. Dip crabsticks into batter. Fry until crisp and golden, about one to two minutes. Serve hot with lemon or mayonnaise.
Hokkaido crabsticks are available in major supermarkets across Metro Manila. For updates and product information, follow @hokkaidocrabsticks on Instagram.