Six home-cook recipes with Hokkaido crabsticks

Crab lovers know the drill: sweet meat, messy shells, and a bill that stings like a sea urchin. Hokkaido crabsticks skip the cracking and keep the flavor. Inspired by the seafood heritage of Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost region known for cold waters and a strong fishing tradition, the product carries a name long associated with premium seafood.

The sticks come from surimi, a finely processed white fish paste shaped and flavored to resemble crab leg meat. In Japan, the product is known as kanikama. Cooks love it for one reason: instant crab-style flavor without the price tag, prep work, or shell fragments on the dining table.

With that in mind, here are six classic ways cooks use crabsticks—from sushi bar favorites to Japanese comfort food.