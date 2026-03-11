Giving everyday Japanese food the luxe touch

If there is one thing that keeps diners going back to Watami, it would be that they know how to make those Japanese hero dishes well. Their mixed yakitori, named on the menu as “creative skewers” as it includes tasty skewer bites like bacon and quail egg, pork and enoki, and roast beef with spring onion, ready to be drizzled with a shiny teriyaki sauce according to your preference. Still on the grilled items, the Premium Grilled Salmon Head is nice and meaty. The katsu, in your choice of chicken or pork, is crisp to the bite, yet the meat is juicy and tender. Ramen is always a foodie favorite, and they serve up a tasty bowl, like the popular Tonkatsu Chasu or Spicy Miso Ramen, that is umami-forward with perfectly springy noodles.

If you are craving for rice, then Watami’s stone pot series is a must! It gets to your table right off the fire and piping hot. Meat lovers will enjoy the pepper beef or the chicken, but the salmon and tuna options are just as tasty. Give it a good mix, then let it sit for a moment so the rice gets crisp and toasty in the bottom.