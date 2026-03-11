Giving everyday Japanese food the luxe touch

Here’s a fact — Japanese food will always be a foodie favorite. Watami, known for their authentic Japanese cuisine served in a casual setting, is elevating the dining experience by way of an exciting new menu, carefully crafted by master chef Masaaki Ishikawa.
At the heart of this shift are a reimagining of flavors, anchored in the restaurant’s belief that daily Japanese favorites can be luxurious yet approachable while staying true to its dining roots. Where the meal itself is a celebration, because the level of craftsmanship is front and center on any day you want a delicious meal. No need to wait for a special occasion.
If there is one thing that keeps diners going back to Watami, it would be that they know how to make those Japanese hero dishes well. Their mixed yakitori, named on the menu as “creative skewers” as it includes tasty skewer bites like bacon and quail egg, pork and enoki, and roast beef with spring onion, ready to be drizzled with a shiny teriyaki sauce according to your preference. Still on the grilled items, the Premium Grilled Salmon Head is nice and meaty. The katsu, in your choice of chicken or pork, is crisp to the bite, yet the meat is juicy and tender. Ramen is always a foodie favorite, and they serve up a tasty bowl, like the popular Tonkatsu Chasu or Spicy Miso Ramen, that is umami-forward with perfectly springy noodles.
If you are craving for rice, then Watami’s stone pot series is a must! It gets to your table right off the fire and piping hot. Meat lovers will enjoy the pepper beef or the chicken, but the salmon and tuna options are just as tasty. Give it a good mix, then let it sit for a moment so the rice gets crisp and toasty in the bottom.
The reimagined menu also features some dishes that add a bit of a show element to your meal. One of those is the Smoked Salmon Sashimi, which the server brings in on a plate covered with a smoke-filled glass cloche, which releases as she lifts the lid. The Salmon Taco Aburi eschews the usual plate for a sushi ladder. For a bit of flair, it gets kissed by flame as the pieces are torched right in front of you.
Chef Ishikawa has reimagined Watami’s menu to be a craveable meal you can have every day. Whether it’s a casual lunchbreak with your workmates, or a pre-movie meal with friends, or even Sunday dinner with the family, it’s always the right time to pop by any one of their branches across the metro. The new menu launches on 15 March, and it promises to elevate your everyday Japanese dining experience with a modern presentation, yet still keeping to Japanese culinary traditions. So go ahead and indulge in those cravings.