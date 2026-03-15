Seamless fusion: Wealth, health and adventure

HSBC Premier transformed The Peninsula Manila into a once-in-a-lifetime immersive and interactive journey — highlighted with 4D LED mapping across the entire lobby. A seamless takeover that turned the iconic space of the hotel into an elevated, engaging and beautiful experience. In his welcome message, HSBC Philippines CEO and head of Banking Sandeep Uppal said, “HSBC Philippines has been in the Philippines for more than 150 years and as we step into the new chapter of HSBC Premier, we hope to continue to be a reliable partner and recognized global brand that customers trust to grow with them.”
The evening commenced at the Rigodon Ballroom, a prelude of strings and spirits complemented by the chic presence of Cartier, Roger Vivier, and Faure Le Page. From here, the journey unfolded through four "Worlds of Opportunity": a Zen-infused "Health" sanctuary at the Garcia Villa and Balagtas rooms with Allianz and Healthway; a jet-set "Travel" experience at the Conservatory featuring Cathay Pacific; the digital "International" narrative at the Upper Lobby; and an intimate "Wealth" retreat within Salon de Ning. Each space served as a curated gateway to the global, exclusive lifestyle central to the HSBC Premier promise. The evening concluded at the main lobby with an by an elegant dinner allowing moments of reflection on a thoughtfully curated experience, followed by a one-of-a-kind musical revue that creatively brought together the four "Worlds of Opportunity," a fitting finale to a night that embodied the global, refined and connected lifestyle HSBC Premier represents.
By bridging financial fortitude with bespoke privileges — from international investment expertise to specialized health and travel protection — it offers a seamless journey for those who view time as the ultimate luxury. Reinforcing this vision of a life well-lived, HSBC Philippines head of International Wealth and Premier Banking Pramoth Rajendran notes, "We understand what success means for our customers, and that includes having the freedom to grow, explore, protect what matters most, and most importantly, the freedom to belong anywhere in the world.”