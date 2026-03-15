QCPD enforces ‘no helmet’ rule inside establishments

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) is ramping up enforcement of a local ordinance that requires motorcycle riders and their passengers to remove helmets and other face coverings before entering business establishments.
Under City Ordinance No. SP-2765, S-2018, individuals must take off helmets, headgear, or any head coverings that conceal the face when entering malls, convenience stores, and other public buildings.
Police officials said the measure is designed to strengthen security by ensuring individuals can be properly identified by personnel and surveillance cameras.
The QCPD stressed that the policy is a key component of its ongoing anti-criminality campaign, specifically aimed at deterring robberies and other offenses where suspects use headgear to hide their identities.
Violators will be issued an Ordinance Violation Receipt and face progressive fines. Penalties are set at P1,000 for the first offense, P3,000 for the second, and P5,000 for the third.
Chronic offenders may also face the revocation of their driver’s licenses or up to one year in prison, depending on a court’s discretion.
Authorities are urging business owners to assist in the implementation by reminding customers to comply before they step inside.
Police also stressed that cooperation from both the public and establishment operators is essential to maintaining safety across the city.