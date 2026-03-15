QCPD enforces ‘no helmet’ rule inside establishments

Police officials said the measure is designed to strengthen security by ensuring individuals can be properly identified by personnel and surveillance cameras.

The QCPD stressed that the policy is a key component of its ongoing anti-criminality campaign, specifically aimed at deterring robberies and other offenses where suspects use headgear to hide their identities.

Violators will be issued an Ordinance Violation Receipt and face progressive fines. Penalties are set at P1,000 for the first offense, P3,000 for the second, and P5,000 for the third.

Chronic offenders may also face the revocation of their driver’s licenses or up to one year in prison, depending on a court’s discretion.

Authorities are urging business owners to assist in the implementation by reminding customers to comply before they step inside.

Police also stressed that cooperation from both the public and establishment operators is essential to maintaining safety across the city.