QCPD arrests 2 men for assaulting officer

Two residents of Barangay Holy Spirit in Quezon City were arrested Friday after allegedly assaulting a police officer who tried to stop them for traffic violations.

Police said officers from Batasan Police Station 6 were conducting patrol along Riverside Street in Barangay Commonwealth when they spotted two men, identified only by the aliases “Edmundo,” 23, and “Harvey,” 18, riding a motorcycle.

Authorities said the pair were not wearing helmets and were dressed only in shorts and slippers, violations punishable under city ordinances with fines ranging from P1,000 to P5,000.

When an officer signaled them to stop, the suspects allegedly ignored the order and struck the policeman who attempted to prevent them from fleeing.

The motorcycle later fell after the altercation, allowing responding officers to arrest the suspects.

The injured officer was brought to the Philippine National Police General Hospital where he was treated for a forearm injury.

The suspects are facing charges of direct assault and resistance and disobedience to a person in authority.

The incident occurred during the QCPD’s weekly “Oplan Bulabog” patrol operations.

Police Brig. Gen. Randy Glenn Silvio said the initiative aims to strictly enforce city ordinances and maintain public safety.

“This is to ensure that Quezon City remains safe for all residents,” Silvio said.

Police said 25 individuals were issued citations during the operation for various violations including illegal vending, reckless driving and roaming without proper clothing.