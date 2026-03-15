Over 1K Cebu teachers promoted under new career progression system

During the ceremony at Talisay City National High School, Angara swore in 418 educators, while another 762 teachers from the Mandaue City Schools Division Office also received their official reclassifications.

Angara cited that the reforms follow a direct mandate from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to simplify government processes.

“This was the instruction of President Bongbong Marcos: make it simple, less forms, less bureaucratic,” Angara said.

Under the new system, teachers can now submit promotion requirements online. Angara said this allows educators to complete the application process without having to leave their classrooms or incur travel expenses.