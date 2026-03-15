Nipa palm wine among products of SMILE-GROWTH mangrove project
The Forestry Development Center of the University of the Philippines-Los Baños’ College of Forestry and Natural Resources has concluded the final phase of its “Sustainable Mangroves through Innovations and Livelihood Enhancement Promoting Growth and Climate Resilience project on 18 February 2026.
During the project’s exit conference held at Elvira O. Tan Hall of the Department of Science and Technology-PCAARRD, project partner BIPCO presented samples of bottled lambanog that the people’s organization (PO) produced by distilling sap of the nipa palm from the BIPCO Mangrove Eco-Park located in Barangay Binonoan, Infanta, Quezon province.
BIPCO received bottles during the ceremonial turnover and technology transfer of livelihood materials and knowledge products to support social enterprises of POs.
In addition, publication-form mangrove maps developed under the project were formally turned over to the POs and local government units to aid in planning, resource management, and decision-making.