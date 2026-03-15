Nipa palm wine among products of SMILE-GROWTH mangrove project

During the project’s exit conference held at Elvira O. Tan Hall of the Department of Science and Technology-PCAARRD, project partner BIPCO presented samples of bottled lambanog that the people’s organization (PO) produced by distilling sap of the nipa palm from the BIPCO Mangrove Eco-Park located in Barangay Binonoan, Infanta, Quezon province.

BIPCO received bottles during the ceremonial turnover and technology transfer of livelihood materials and knowledge products to support social enterprises of POs.

In addition, publication-form mangrove maps developed under the project were formally turned over to the POs and local government units to aid in planning, resource management, and decision-making.