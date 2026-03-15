Isko Moreno security escort shot dead in Tondo

The CCTV footage also showed that after the victim collapsed, the suspects forcibly removed his jewelry, including a thick gold necklace and bracelet, while dragging the victim’s body before fleeing the scene.

Authorities said the suspects were last seen heading toward H. Lopez Boulevard, possibly attempting to escape the area.

Capistrano had recently retired from the police service after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 56 for uniformed personnel. He had long been assigned in the Soler, Quiapo area during his time with the Manila Police District.

Police are continuing their investigation and reviewing additional CCTV footage to identify and track down the suspects.