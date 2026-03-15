Isko Moreno security escort shot dead in Tondo

A security escort of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno was shot dead by two motorcycle-riding suspects in an attack early Sunday in Tondo, police said.
The victim was identified as Jorge Capistrano, 56, a married man and a newly retired member of the Manila Police District who previously served at Police Station 11.
The shooting occurred along Salonga Buendia Street in Barangay 134, Tondo, where Capistrano died on the spot after being shot by the suspects.
Initial investigation based on CCTV footage showed two suspects riding a black Yamaha NMAX motorcycle.
The back rider was seen wearing red shoes, a white T-shirt and a blue helmet, while the driver wore a white helmet and a brown jacket, according to police.
The CCTV footage also showed that after the victim collapsed, the suspects forcibly removed his jewelry, including a thick gold necklace and bracelet, while dragging the victim’s body before fleeing the scene.
Authorities said the suspects were last seen heading toward H. Lopez Boulevard, possibly attempting to escape the area.
Capistrano had recently retired from the police service after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 56 for uniformed personnel. He had long been assigned in the Soler, Quiapo area during his time with the Manila Police District.
Police are continuing their investigation and reviewing additional CCTV footage to identify and track down the suspects.