LTFRB set to hand out fuel subsidy, fare hike in coming week

“We are encouraging drivers that have yet to submit their information to the LTFRB because we need it…they can just bring their information to the LTFRB so they can be included in the list that receives the subsidy,” he said.

Mendoza also assured drivers that they were going to directly receive the subsidy in cash, debunking the concerns of netizens online that only the operators were going to benefit from the assistance.

Aside from the subsidy, he also announced that the LTFRB was prepared to discuss the pending fare price increase based on petitions that it received from various transport groups like PISTON.

“The most difficult part of our job is to balance the ability of the commuters to pay fares, we can not necessarily increase the price to a point that the commuters will suffer,” expressed Mendoza.

The LTFRB chief further explained that an increase in fare price was certain, all that was left to determine was the actual amount.

The announcement of how much fare was going to be adjusted was also noted to likely coincide with the first day of subsidy distribution.