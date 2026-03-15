Llaga camp seeks disqualification of Acop in Antipolo special poll

“We have also received reports that some teachers who served as election officers refused to sign voters’ protest certificates without a clear reason. These incidents will be documented and reviewed to determine if there is any liability under election laws”, the lawyer said in Filipino.

Tolentino said the petition aims to protect voters’ rights and uphold the integrity of the electoral process.

“We are leaving it to the Commission on Elections to properly hear and resolve these issues in accordance with the law”, Atty. Tolentino said in Filipino.

Six candidates contested the special election for Antipolo City’s 2nd District seat: Dandin Infante, Reden Llaga, Ma. Trinidad Galang, Philip Conrad Acop, Nathaniel Lobigas and Irvin Paulo Tapales.

Acop, the son of the late Rep. Romeo Acop, won the race with 60,051 votes. Llaga, his closest rival, garnered 12,054 votes.

In the joint petition, Llaga’s camp alleged that Acop committed acts constituting election offenses and grounds for disqualification under existing election laws.

Meanwhile, Commission on Elections Chairman Atty. George Garcia said Saturday that authorities found no irregularities, including fraud, in the special election, noting that police and military personnel were deployed to polling precincts.