Lacsina lights up Akari

She displayed another stellar performance as the Chargers scored a morale-boosting, 25-21, 26-24, 17-25, 25-21, victory over Creamline on Thursday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Lacsina dropped 20 points on 18 attacks, one block, and an ace to help Akari snap the Cool Smashers’ five-game winning run and boost its chances of finishing the preliminary round inside the top four, a favorable route to the first two semifinals seats up for grabs in the qualifying round.

For her pivotal role in the Chargers’ surge, Lacsina was unanimously chosen as the PVL Press Corps Player of the Week presented by Pilipinas Live for the period of 10 to 14 March.

Crediting her coaches’ guidance, the San Fernando, Pampanga native kept her emotions in check to steer Akari to only its second franchise win over the 10-time league champions.

“It’s the guidance of the coaches. They are the ones who remind us to keep calm when our emotions get a bit high. They are the ones who manage that,” the 26-year-old star spiker said.

Despite the wins, Lacsina is keeping herself grounded, saving space for new lessons as she sets her sights on bigger goals this conference.

“As I always say in my previous interviews, I always save space for new learning even if things go my way. I always keep that in mind because I want to achieve something,” said Lacsina, who also earned her second citation in the all-local tilt of the country’s first and only women’s professional volleyball league.