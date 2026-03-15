Justifiable dismissal

In this connection, it is important to note that the ground for the dismissal of an employee does not require proof beyond reasonable doubt, since the quantum of proof required is merely substantial evidence, as stated above. Such distinction in the degree of proof is not meant to diminish the value of employment, but only acknowledges that the loss of employment entails a consequence lesser than the loss of personal liberty, and may call far a lower degree of proof.

The Supreme Court has explained the reason for this distinction. According to the Supreme Court, it would be unfair to require that an employer wait until a criminal conviction establishes the employee’s guilt with moral certainty before taking action. Once there is already sufficient evidence of misconduct, insisting on such level of certainty could leave the employer exposed to irreparable losses by the time a conviction is secured.

Thus, the administrative case of your father will not be automatically dismissed even with the dismissal of the criminal case.

(Peter Angelo N. Lagamayo vs Cullinan Group Inc. et al., G.R. No. 227718, 11 November 2021)

Atty. Kathy Larios