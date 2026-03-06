25-year-old man killed by robbers in San Mateo

A 25-year-old man was killed after being shot and robbed of his motorcycle by three unidentified suspects in Vista Del Sol Subdivision, Barangay Guitnang Bayan 1, San Mateo, Rizal on Thursday night, 5 March.

The victim was identified only as alias John, a resident of Cristi Compound in this barangay.

Based on initial investigation, the incident occured around 11:11 p.m. while the victim was buying food at a roadside pares stall.

Three suspects allegedly approached the victim's parked white Yamaha Aerox motorcycle and attempted to steal it. When the victim resisted and tried to fight back, one of the suspects immediately drew a gun. As the culprit chambered a round in his 9mm pistol, a bullet fell out before he finally shot the victim at close range.

The suspects fled quickly toward General Luna Street, taking the victim's stolen motorcycle with them.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Police are currently pursuing three male suspects riding a black Yamaha Aerox and a Yamaha NMAX.

According to witnesses, the suspects were both wearing white helmets, and one of them was wearing a Joyride sleeve.

Police have also launched dragnet and follow-up operations, while Scene of the Crime Operatives have responded to process the crime scene.