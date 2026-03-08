28-year-old man nabbed for illegal firearms sale in Makati

A 28-year-old man was apprehended for the illegal sale of firearms in Barangay Guadalupe Viejo, Makati City early Sunday morning, 08 March 2026.

The suspect, identified by the alias Elijah, was arrested by the police following a tip from a confidential informant regarding the suspect’s alleged illegal sale and possession of firearms in Taguig City and nearby areas.

Alias Elijah, a painter residing in Upper Bicutan, Taguig City, was caught in possession of a black 9mm pistol (Serial No. 49218767), a 9mm magazine, an orange eco bag containing the firearm, and a genuine P1,000 bill used as marked money.

Meanwhile, the Southern Police District's forensic unit will conduct ballistics and firearms identification tests to ascertain any potential links to other crimes.

The suspect and the seized items were documented at the District Special Operations Unit office and subsequently underwent medical examination at Pasay City General Hospital.

Charges for violation of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, will be filed through inquest proceedings before the Makati City Prosecutor's Office.