Gutierrez urges women to know their rights to gain power

She cited initiatives under her office such as the Department of Justice Action Center, which serves as the Department’s frontline legal assistance service.

Through the Katarungan Caravan, justice services are also brought directly to communities across the country, particularly in areas where access to legal support remains limited.

“As a public servant, I want to be there for people as much as I can because I really love helping,” she said. “Before, people would call me directly because they didn’t know where to go. Now, because of the Katarungan Caravan and the DOJ Action Center, they already know where they can seek help.”

Gutierrez said her passion for public service was shaped early in life by her mother, who also worked in government.

She recalled a family trip to Europe when her mother stood up against discrimination they experienced abroad.

“My mom did the right thing. She stood up not only for me as a woman, but also for Filipinos,” Gutierrez said. “Every time I face challenges or feel discriminated against, I remember what my mom did. It gives me strength.”

She said the experience continues to shape the message she shares with women today.

“Love yourself and know your value,” Gutierrez said. “If you know your worth, people won’t be able to take advantage of you.”

Gutierrez also spoke about economic empowerment, noting that independence allows women to make choices for themselves and build confidence.

Duty Free Philippines is supporting the Women’s Month initiative by offering up to 20 percent discounts on selected merchandise for women every Wednesday throughout March.

“When women know what they want — when they know their rights, understand their value and believe in their purpose — they become a force that can shape communities and institutions for the better,” she said.