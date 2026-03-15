Gilas suffers heartbreak

Janine Pontejos and Kent Pastrana dropped 16 points each against the Nigerians as they absorbed their third straight loss at the Astroballe.

“Yeah, it was a great first half for us. But then again, we have to sustain our defense,” Aquino said.

“The numbers are there, but we’re giving more numbers to the other team. That’s been our target now — to play good defense until the end and not just fold in the last quarter.”

The Philippines looked poised to pull off an upset after a 51-42 lead after the first half.