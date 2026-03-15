Geneva Cruz earns college degree at 49

“As I approach my golden age in less than a month, I realize that some of my dreams are still coming true. Thirty-three years in the making, but I finally did it! Look, ma, I’m now a college graduate!!!” she wrote in her caption.

Cruz reflected that her achievement is “for nineteen-year-old Gen, who had to grow up fast and work hard after choosing to become a young mom.”

“Thank you for being brave and for finally learning to love yourself,” she finally wrote.

Cruz took up Business Administration at the Philippine Christian University.