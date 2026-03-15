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Geneva Cruz earns college degree at 49

Cruz announced her graduation via a post of her graduation photo on her Instagram and Facebook accounts.
GENEVA Cruz
GENEVA CruzPHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF GENEVA CRUZ/IG
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Geneva Cruz proved that age is not a hindrance in achieving a personal goal as she finally earned her college degree after 33 years.

Cruz announced her graduation via a post of her graduation photo on her Instagram and Facebook accounts.

GENEVA Cruz
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“As I approach my golden age in less than a month, I realize that some of my dreams are still coming true. Thirty-three years in the making, but I finally did it! Look, ma, I’m now a college graduate!!!” she wrote in her caption.

Cruz reflected that her achievement is “for nineteen-year-old Gen, who had to grow up fast and work hard after choosing to become a young mom.”

“Thank you for being brave and for finally learning to love yourself,” she finally wrote.

Cruz took up Business Administration at the Philippine Christian University.

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Geneva Cruz
Philippine Christian University
business administration

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