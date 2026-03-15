‘Fearless Filipinas 3’ set for launch at SM Podium

Bookshelf PH will launch Fearless Filipinas 3: Women Who Dared to Break Barriers on 31 March, at
4 p.m., at the Book Nook on the fifth level of SM Podium in Mandaluyong City. The anthology continues the series’ celebration of Filipinas who have made their mark in different fields. Yoly Villanueva-Ong, who wrote the foreword to the book, is also expected to speak during the launch.
Featured in the book are Abba Napa, Agatha Wong, Ceej Tantengco-Malolos, Cleo Loque, Cora Manese Tellez, Dr. Julieta Gabiola, Eileen R. Tabios, Gina Mariko Rosales, Issa Barte, Jaria Jaug, Jasmin Vinculado, Jo Ann Bitagcol, Jocelyn Enriquez, Mae Cruz Alviar, Melissa Overton, Miko Calo, Nina Terol, Pia Campos, Pia Roman Tayag, Rowena Reyes, Stephanie Herrera, and Trisha Bantigue.
The Fearless Filipinas anthology series began with Fearless Filipinas: 12 Women Who Dared to Be Different (2021), which profiled Filipinas, highlighting their journeys from childhood to overcoming career obstacles. It was followed by Fearless Filipinas II: 24 Women Who Dared to Dream (2022), expanding the anthology with stories of entrepreneurs, athletes, artists, and other trailblazers.