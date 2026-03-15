‘Fearless Filipinas 3’ set for launch at SM Podium

Bookshelf PH will launch Fearless Filipinas 3: Women Who Dared to Break Barriers on 31 March, at

4 p.m., at the Book Nook on the fifth level of SM Podium in Mandaluyong City. The anthology continues the series’ celebration of Filipinas who have made their mark in different fields. Yoly Villanueva-Ong, who wrote the foreword to the book, is also expected to speak during the launch.