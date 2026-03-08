Powerhouse women shaping the entertainment scene

Despite their lasting influence in shaping music, pop culture, and live entertainment, women continue to confront systemic barriers in the industry — from unequal pay and limited leadership roles to persistent stereotyping. This Women’s History Month, a women-centered creative gathering is shifting the focus back where it belongs: on the artists, storytellers and performers redefining the scene.
At the forefront of the celebration is Lilet Fair, a multi-genre showcase inspired by the legacy of Lilith Fair, the landmark all-women music tour founded by Sarah McLachlan. Much like its predecessor, the event highlights the depth and diversity of women’s creative voices — both onstage and behind the curtain.
Leading the lineup is pop-rock mainstay Barbie Almalbis, whose poetic lyricism and signature guitar sound have left an indelible mark on generations of Filipino musicians. Joining her is indie favorite Clara Benin, known for her intimate songwriting and understated performances that resonate deeply with listeners.
Also taking the stage are Syd Hartha, whose raw and unfiltered compositions capture modern anxieties; Janine Berdin, whose powerhouse vocals continue to evolve beyond her competition roots; August Wahh and Coeli, both carving their own paths in the alternative space; and Shanne Dandan, whose soulful storytelling adds emotional depth to the roster.
Comedy and performance art further enrich the program. Improv duo A II Z brings musical wit and spontaneity to the mix, while Lady Boses — Jeannie Lacay, Di Aaron and Khaye Asco — continue their advocacy for women claiming space in stand-up and beyond. Drag performers M1SS Jade So and Inah Demons round out the lineup, embodying bold self-expression and the fluidity of modern performance art.