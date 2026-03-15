DTI, BIR crack whip vs unregistered vapes

The operation was part of an intensified campaign to enforce Republic Act 11900, also known as the Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products Regulation Act.

Authorities focused on products lacking proper registration, required health warnings, and internal revenue tax stamps.

During the inspections, officials documented numerous violations, including the use of fruit or candy flavor descriptions suspected of being designed to appeal to minors. Several items also failed to meet Philippine National Standards for product safety and quality.

The DTI warned that businesses violating the law face severe administrative and criminal penalties.

Under the law, failure to comply with packaging and health warning requirements can lead to fines of up to P2 million and two years in prison for a first offense. Third-time offenders face fines of up to P5 million, six years in prison, and the revocation of their business licenses.

Violations involving illegal online trade or marketing standards carry separate fines ranging from P100,000 to P400,000, along with potential imprisonment and the seizure of all illegal inventory.

Trade officials urged all manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to ensure their products meet regulatory standards, emphasizing that the government will continue to recall and ban non-compliant goods to protect public health and revenue.