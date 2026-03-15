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Croatian woman arrested at NAIA over P28.2-M shabu

AUTHORITIES show the P28.2 million worth of suspected shabu, weighing 4,156 grams, which was found inside the luggage of a 48-year-old Croatian national at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City.
AUTHORITIES show the P28.2 million worth of suspected shabu, weighing 4,156 grams, which was found inside the luggage of a 48-year-old Croatian national at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of PDEA
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A 48-year-old Croatian woman was arrested at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Sunday after authorities discovered approximately P28.2 million worth of suspected methamphetamine concealed in her luggage.

The suspect arrived at Terminal 3 from Johannesburg, South Africa, via a connecting flight through Hong Kong.

AUTHORITIES show the P28.2 million worth of suspected shabu, weighing 4,156 grams, which was found inside the luggage of a 48-year-old Croatian national at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City.
Croatian intercepted with P28.2M worth of shabu

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the illegal drugs, commonly known as shabu, were found inside three improvised pouches wrapped in black duct tape and hidden among personal belongings, including leather shoes and clothing.

Airport authorities flagged the suspect’s beige suitcase during a routine baggage screening after detecting suspicious images.

PNP Aviation Security units and partner agencies conducted a follow-up inspection, during which a K9 narcotics detection dog confirmed the presence of illegal substances.

The seized packages contained approximately 4,156 grams of white crystalline substance that tested positive for methamphetamine hydrochloride.

The suspect, who was traveling alone, is in police custody and faces charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

Nartatez commended the vigilance of the airport units, noting that the operation is part of an intensified campaign to secure the country’s borders against transnational drug trafficking.

“Our airports must not be a gateway for illegal drugs,” Nartatez said. “Our personnel remain alert and coordinated with partner agencies to stop drug trafficking before it reaches our communities.”

The operation aligns with the broader directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to strengthen port security and suppress the entry of narcotics into the country.

NAIA drug bust
methamphetamine seizure
PNP airport security

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