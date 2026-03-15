Croatian intercepted with P28.2M worth of shabu

A 48-year-old Croatian woman arriving from Johannesburg, South Africa, with a connecting flight through Hong Kong was nabbed at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City with concealed luggage containing P28.2 million worth of shabu, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported Sunday.

PNP Chief P/Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the illegal substances were packed inside three improvised pouches wrapped in black duct tape, along with personal belongings that included two pairs of leather shoes and assorted clothes.

The operation stemmed from a routine baggage screening when airport authorities flagged a suspicious image inside a beige-colored suitcase belonging to the suspect. Acting on the alert, operatives from the PNP Aviation Security units and partner agencies immediately conducted further verification.

A K9 narcotics detection dog later confirmed the possible presence of illegal drugs in the suspect’s luggage. The packages contained white crystalline substances that tested positive for methamphetamine hydrochloride, commonly known as shabu.

The seized illegal drugs weighed more or less 4,156 grams, with an estimated standard drug price of P28,260,800.00.

The suspect, who was traveling alone, was immediately placed under arrest and informed of her constitutional rights. She is now under police custody and will face charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

Nartatez commended the operating units and emphasized the importance of sustained vigilance at the country’s ports of entry.

“Ang ating mga paliparan ay hindi dapat maging daanan ng ilegal na droga. Our personnel remain alert and coordinated with partner agencies to stop drug trafficking before it reaches our communities,” Nartatez said.

“Malinaw ang mensahe natin: anyone who attempts to smuggle illegal drugs into the country will be intercepted and held accountable. We will continue strengthening airport security operations to protect the public,” he added.

The operation forms part of the intensified anti-drug campaign of the Philippine National Police under the PNP Focused Agenda, particularly through Enhanced Managing Police Operations, in support of the broader directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to strengthen border security and suppress transnational drug trafficking.

The suspect and the confiscated evidence remain under the custody of authorities for documentation and the filing of appropriate charges as the PNP continues to intensify its anti-drug efforts under the banner of Bagong PNP para sa Bagong Pilipinas: Serbisyong Mabilis, Tapat at Nararamdaman.

Authorities said the suspected shabu was discovered on Saturday (March 14, 2026) at around 11:30 a.m. during an inspection at the arrival area of NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City. The foreign passenger was immediately arrested and will face charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.