Comelec to rule next week on Marcoleta SOCE, SALN discrepancies
The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is expected to release next week its decision on the case involving Sen. Rodante Marcoleta’s Statement of Contributions and Expenditures (SOCE) and Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN).
Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the commission’s en banc is currently finalizing its deliberations after conducting discussions on the matter.
“We have an intense discussion regarding it at the en banc. By Wednesday, our fellow citizens can expect that the commission will make a decision, because we require the members to submit their respective positions,” Garcia said in Filipino during a DZBB radio interview on 15 March.
Garcia said the Comelec conducted its own investigation through its Political Finance and Affairs Department after issues surfaced over alleged discrepancies between Marcoleta’s SALN and the SOCE he filed with the poll body.
“If that is the case, two weeks ago, it seems that a group filed a complaint against the personality we are talking about, and it is being investigated in the Office of the Ombudsman,” Garcia added in Filipino.
The Comelec chief said the Office of the Ombudsman later referred the case to the poll body because the issue falls under the commission’s jurisdiction.
“So now, it seems that the audit shows only two things for us. Our own motu proprio investigation, and the one referred by the Office of the Ombudsman,” Garcia said.
According to Garcia, the commission also encountered complications on whether the two matters should be consolidated since they involve issues of different nature.
“We are still trying to determine what the issues are in the case referred by the Ombudsman,” Garcia said.
The Comelec en banc is expected to finalize its position once all members submit their respective opinions ahead of the anticipated ruling next week.