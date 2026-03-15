Comelec to rule next week on Marcoleta SOCE, SALN discrepancies

The Comelec chief said the Office of the Ombudsman later referred the case to the poll body because the issue falls under the commission’s jurisdiction.

“So now, it seems that the audit shows only two things for us. Our own motu proprio investigation, and the one referred by the Office of the Ombudsman,” Garcia said.

According to Garcia, the commission also encountered complications on whether the two matters should be consolidated since they involve issues of different nature.

“We are still trying to determine what the issues are in the case referred by the Ombudsman,” Garcia said.

The Comelec en banc is expected to finalize its position once all members submit their respective opinions ahead of the anticipated ruling next week.