Assert rights, Gutierrez presses women

“As a lawyer, I always say that an individual who knows their rights holds so much power,” Gutierrez, a DAILY TRIBUNE columnist, said. “When you know your rights, you are better equipped to protect yourself, stand up for yourself and demand fairness.”

Gutierrez said many Filipinos still struggle to obtain legal assistance because they do not know where to seek help.

She cited the DoJ’s Action Center, the agency’s frontline legal assistance service, which receives complaints and helps direct citizens to the appropriate offices.

The DoJ, she added, has also been bringing legal services to communities through the Katarungan Caravan, a mobile program that provides legal consultations and assistance in areas with limited access to government services.

Life lesson

Gutierrez said the initiatives were intended to bridge the gap between ordinary citizens and the justice system.

“Before, people would call me directly because they didn’t know where to go,” she said. “Now, because of the Katarungan Caravan and the DoJ Action Center, they already know where they can seek help.”

Gutierrez stressed the need to stand up against discrimination and injustice was something she learned early in life.

She recalled an incident during a family trip abroad when her mother confronted discrimination they experienced as Filipinos.

“My mom did the right thing. She stood up not only for me as a woman, but also for Filipinos,” Gutierrez said.

The justice official also stressed the importance of economic independence, saying financial stability allows women to make decisions for themselves and assert their rights.

“Love yourself and know your value,” Gutierrez said. “If you know your worth, people won’t be able to take advantage of you.”