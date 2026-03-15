343 Filipinos repatriated from Saudi Arabia via gov’t chartered flight

The Philippine government repatriated 343 Filipinos from Saudi Arabia on Sunday through a government-funded chartered flight as part of ongoing efforts to assist overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) affected by tensions in the Middle East.

The flight, operated by Philippine Airlines, arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 carrying 328 OFWs and 13 children from Riyadh, Al-Khobar, Kuwait and Bahrain.