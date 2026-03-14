Zambales sees successful sea turtle release

DENR regional executive director Ralph Pablo expressed gratitude to all agencies, organizations and volunteers who nurtured the hatchlings from the laying of eggs to the moment they returned to the ocean.

“We are thankful to our partners and volunteers who took part in this effort. The success of protecting the sea turtles proves that marine conservation thrives when government and community unite for nature,” Pablo said.

The event drew officials from the San Felipe municipal government, the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office, the Sangguniang Barangay of Maloma, the Philippine National Police and the Philippine Army, as well as local tourists and resort owners who came to witness the release.

Olive Ridley turtles are known to nest along the Zambales coastline, particularly in San Narciso, San Antonio and Botolan, between November and April. Local conservation programs, such as PawiCare in San Narciso, monitor and protect the nests, with hatchling releases typically occurring from January to February.

Classified as threatened and protected under Republic Act 9147, it is illegal to harm Olive Ridley turtles or harvest their eggs. Conservationists say community involvement and government support remain crucial in preserving the species and safeguarding marine biodiversity.