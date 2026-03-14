70 Olive Ridley sea turtle hatchlings released in Zambales

Some 70 Olive Ridley sea turtle hatchlings were released on the shores of Barangay Maloma in the town of San Felipe, Zambales, on 11 March, an indication that the species is alive and well.

Led by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), and with the help of the Laoag Integrated Fisherfolk Association and Sangguniang Kabataan of Barangay Maloma, the nests were safeguarded for the entire nesting season.

DENR Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo expressed his gratitude to the agencies, organizations, and individuals who helped take care of the hatchlings during the laying to the hatching period, as well as for the successful return of the sea turtles to their natural habitat.

"Nagpapasalamat tayo sa ating mga partners at volunteers na naging bahagi ng gawaing ito. Ang tagumpay ng pangangalaga sa pawikan ay patunay na mas napapalawig ang ating marine conservation efforts kapag nagkakaisa ang pamahalaan at komunidad para sa kalikasan," Pablo said.

Also present during the release were officials from the municipal government, the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office of San Felipe, Sangguniang Barangay of Maloma, Philippine National Police, Philippine Army, tourists, and resort owners.

Olive Ridley sea turtles frequently nest along the Zambales coast, particularly in San Narciso, San Antonio, and Botolan, between November and April. Local conservation efforts, such as PawiCare in San Narciso, protect nests, with hatchling releases often occurring from January to February. These endangered turtles are protected under Philippine law.

The Olive Ridley is classified as threatened and protected under Republic Act No. 9147, making it illegal to harm them or harvest their eggs.