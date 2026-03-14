When 26.2 miles becomes optional

The decision, organizers said, was due to unexpectedly warm weather. Temperatures were forecast to reach 80 degrees Fahrenheit, or about 26 degrees Celsius. In endurance events like marathons, heat is no minor concern. Elevated temperatures can increase dehydration risk, raise heart rates and make an already demanding race potentially dangerous.

“There is no shame in making a smart decision for your body,” the race’s official website explained.

That sentiment is certainly reasonable. No medal is worth risking serious health complications. Marathon runners are frequently reminded that listening to their bodies is critical, especially in extreme conditions.

Yet the controversy that followed was not really about safety.

Many runners and coaches pointed out that if conditions become too difficult, participants already have an option: they can simply stop running. In marathon terms, this is called a DNF, or “Did Not Finish.” Every race sees its share of DNFs for a variety of reasons — injuries, dehydration, cramps, or simple exhaustion.

There is no shame in that either.

In fact, deciding not to finish when the body is struggling can be a sign of maturity and sound judgment. What troubled critics of the Los Angeles decision was something else entirely: the idea that someone could run significantly less than a marathon and still receive a marathon finisher’s medal.

The marathon distance itself carries deep historical significance. It was standardized at 42.195 kilometers following the 1908 London Olympic Marathon when organizers adjusted the course to start at Windsor Castle and finish in front of the royal box at the stadium. That precise distance eventually became the official global standard.

Since then, the number 26.2 has become symbolic in the running world. It represents perseverance, months of training, and the willingness to push beyond comfort for hours at a time.

Shortening the distance — even for understandable reasons — raises uncomfortable questions about what defines the sport.

Sports, after all, are built on rules. The rules establish the challenge. Without them, the meaning of victory — or even completion — begins to blur.