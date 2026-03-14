Traffic expected amid Payatas road repairs

Motorists are advised to expect heavier traffic along Payatas Road in Quezon City due to road restoration works by Maynilad Water Services Inc.
According to Maynilad, the road repairs began at 10 p.m. on 13 March and will continue until 5 a.m. on 16 March. The restoration works will cover Payatas Road from Rose Street to Payatas Bridge.
A stop-and-go traffic scheme and rerouting plan will be implemented for motorists coming from Batasan Road.
Personnel from the Traffic and Transport Management Department, Department of Public Order and Safety, Task Force Disiplina and the Quezon City Police District will be deployed to manage traffic and ensure motorists’ safety.