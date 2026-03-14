The enduring voyage of ‘One Piece’

Meeting the actors behind the Straw Hat crew was a surreal experience for the avid anime fan.

“I was so happy. As an otaku, it was truly a dream come true to meet in person Monkey D. Luffy, Nami, Roronoa Zoro, Sanji and Usopp. They were so nice,” she said.

She recalled attending the red carpet event where the cast took time to interact with fans.

“At the red carpet, I had the chance to attend and they really stopped to take photos and sign some autographs. Interviewing them was so overwhelming.”

She has also watched the upcoming season and said it perfectly captures what fans love about the series.

“I’ve watched it and it’s a 10 out of 10 for me. It really captured the spirit of the nakama and the adventure. I had tears in my eyes in every episode,” she said, adding that she was especially impressed with the intense fight scenes of Roronoa Zoro.

Sarrosa also praised the introduction of new characters, including Nico Robin, also known as Miss All Sunday.

“Chopper is incredibly cute. Nico Robin is so beautiful. To all the anime lovers, you would love the live-action.”

Among her favorite moments was a scene that recreated a well-known emotional moment involving Chopper.

“It felt like they recreated Chopper’s crying meme,” she said. Another standout moment for her was when Luffy sang to the whale Laboon, which she described as both heartbreaking and touching.

She also highlighted a powerful action sequence where Zoro faces a massive group of enemies alone.