The enduring voyage of ‘One Piece’

For decades, One Piece has remained one of the most beloved adventure stories in global pop culture, bringing generations of fans along on a high-seas journey filled with friendship, humor and daring quests.
The story originated from the imagination of Japanese manga creator Eiichiro Oda, whose record-breaking series has sold more than 500 million copies worldwide across more than 100 volumes. What began as a manga eventually expanded into a massive franchise that now includes an anime, films, video games, and a live-action adaptation.
At the center of the story is the cheerful and determined pirate Monkey D. Luffy who dreams of becoming the King of the Pirates. Alongside his loyal Straw Hat crew, Luffy sails across unpredictable seas in pursuit of the legendary treasure known as the One Piece.
The live-action series, produced by Tomorrow Studios in partnership with Shueisha and released on Netflix, brought the beloved saga to an even wider audience when it premiered in 2023.
The show quickly became a global success. It stayed on Netflix’s Global Top 10 rankings for eight weeks and reached the No. 1 spot in more than 75 countries. It also made history as the first English-language Netflix series to debut at No. 1 in Japan. To date, the series has accumulated nearly 100 million views worldwide and ranks among the platform’s most downloaded titles.
Industry recognition soon followed. The series received 11 nominations at the Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Young Teen Series.
Myrtle Sarrosa on cosplaying Tony Tony Chopper, meeting the Straw Hats
Filipina actress and cosplayer Myrtle Sarrosa among the many longtime fans of the franchise, and she recently brought that enthusiasm to life by cosplaying the beloved character Tony Tony Chopper.
“I really wanted to cosplay Tony Tony Chopper because he’s one of my favorite characters. I wore this outfit when I interviewed the cast in Japan,” Sarrosa shared.
Meeting the actors behind the Straw Hat crew was a surreal experience for the avid anime fan.
“I was so happy. As an otaku, it was truly a dream come true to meet in person Monkey D. Luffy, Nami, Roronoa Zoro, Sanji and Usopp. They were so nice,” she said.
She recalled attending the red carpet event where the cast took time to interact with fans.
“At the red carpet, I had the chance to attend and they really stopped to take photos and sign some autographs. Interviewing them was so overwhelming.”
She has also watched the upcoming season and said it perfectly captures what fans love about the series.
“I’ve watched it and it’s a 10 out of 10 for me. It really captured the spirit of the nakama and the adventure. I had tears in my eyes in every episode,” she said, adding that she was especially impressed with the intense fight scenes of Roronoa Zoro.
Sarrosa also praised the introduction of new characters, including Nico Robin, also known as Miss All Sunday.
“Chopper is incredibly cute. Nico Robin is so beautiful. To all the anime lovers, you would love the live-action.”
Among her favorite moments was a scene that recreated a well-known emotional moment involving Chopper.
“It felt like they recreated Chopper’s crying meme,” she said. Another standout moment for her was when Luffy sang to the whale Laboon, which she described as both heartbreaking and touching.
She also highlighted a powerful action sequence where Zoro faces a massive group of enemies alone.
Why ‘One Piece’ resonates with Filipino fans
For Sarrosa, the franchise’s enduring popularity in the Philippines is easy to understand.
“It’s one of the anime series that has truly been established here in the Philippines. From the 1990s until now, everyone has been tuning in to it,” she said.
She added that the story’s themes continue to resonate strongly with audiences.
“It’s exciting to see it recreated in live-action because the story really showcases friendship, adventure, meeting different people, and going after your dreams.”
As the Straw Hat Pirates venture deeper into new seas and face ever-greater challenges, the legacy of One Piece continues to grow — bringing together longtime anime fans and new viewers alike in one grand adventure.