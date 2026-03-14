Young entrepreneurs gather for Taipan Youth Summit 2026 in Mandaluyong

Young entrepreneurs and next-generation business leaders gathered for the Taipan Youth Summit 2026, an event aimed at guiding the next generation of Filipino business leaders as they navigate decisions about careers, family enterprises and entrepreneurship on Saturday, 14 March, at The Podium Hall in Mandaluyong City.

Organized by ChiNOY TV and the Rotaract Club of Chinatown-Manila, the summit returned after a seven-year break and brought together established executives and young innovators to share insights on leadership, risk-taking and building sustainable businesses.

Carrying the theme “Where Young Minds Take Shape,” the gathering explored a common question faced by many young professionals: whether to continue a family business, pursue a corporate career, launch a startup or combine multiple paths.

In his keynote address, Kevin Tan, president and chief executive officer of Alliance Global Group Inc., highlighted the value of entrepreneurship and resilience.

“The value of hard work, the courage to take risks, and opportunities that can be created even in difficult circumstances. Through this summit, we hope to create a platform where these experiences, insights and entrepreneurial stories can be shared, not just to the Chinese-Filipino community but to the broader Filipino public because entrepreneurial spirit is something that belongs to everyone,” Tan said.

Rexter Lawrence O. Tan, president of the Rotaract Club of Chinatown-Manila, said the event aims to encourage young people to listen, ask questions and engage with fellow participants as they shape their own paths.

Kevin Tan also addressed the challenges of global uncertainty, citing geopolitical tensions and rising oil prices as examples of factors that test business decision-making.

“Over the past few weeks, we have seen global uncertainties unfold on the global stage. In the Middle East, tensions have escalated sharply — conflicts, retaliation and geopolitical instability. Whenever these things happen, the ripple effects are immediate: travel becomes uncertain, markets become nervous and businesses become cautious. Like in this case, as oil prices go up, we all worry about inflation.

“When the world looks unstable, the natural instinct is to pause, to wait for clarity before making decisions, but business and life rarely give perfect clarity. In fact, Alliance Global Group grew amid uncertainties,” he said.

Organizers said the summit seeks to connect established business leaders with aspiring entrepreneurs and inspire young professionals to pursue opportunities that contribute to both business growth and national development.