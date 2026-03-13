Let the good times roll: Surging Lady Tamaraws aim to sustain momentum

Opening serve is set at 3 p.m. following the clash of winless teams Ateneo de Manila University and University of the East at 1 p.m.

After blowing hot and cold in its first three outings, FEU has ignited a scorching run capped by a 25-13, 25-21, 25-16, domination of University of the Philippines last Sunday.

The sudden surge has propelled the Lady Tamaraws to third spot with a 4-2 win-loss card behind unbeaten De La Salle University (6-0) and three-peat-seeking National University (5-1).

“We want to continue with this momentum and show how passionate we are during games. Of course, our goal doesn’t end in the first round, we want to sustain this into the second round,” Salak said.

Congolese Faida Bakanke, Gerz Petallo, Jaz Ellarina and Alyzza Devosora, veteran setter Tin Ubaldo, and the tournament’s top digger Marga Encarnacion lead FEU’s charge.

An embattled Golden Spikers side, on the other hand, hopes to finish a shaky first round with back-to-back wins to carry into the final half of the elimination round.

UST under returning head coach Shaq delos Santos struggled in form, barely keeping pace in the race to the top four with an even 3-3 slate tied with Adamson University and UP.

The España-based squad regained some measure of pride after a straight sets loss to the Lady Falcons by venting its ire on the Fighting Maroons, 16-25, 25-13, 25-19, 25-20, last Wednesday.

“Well, we got our moxie back but we can’t be complacent and contented with our last performance,” UST assistant coach Yani Fernandez said.

Angge Poyos, Reg Jurado, rookie Julia Balingit and Jonna Perdido will try to carry their good performance the last time out against FEU. Libero Detdet Pepito and setter Cassie Carballo, on the other hand, are determined to shake off the struggles that hounded them early in the tournament.

Meanwhile, only the hungrier side between the Blue Eagles and Lady Warriors will halt a six-game losing skid to close the round.

In men’s play, FEU seeks to complete a seven-match sweep of the first round against UST, which has won five straight after an opening-weekend loss to six-peat-seeking NU, in the 11 a.m. showdown following the Ateneo (2-4) and UE (1-5) clash at 9 a.m.