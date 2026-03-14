Senate approves bill expanding support for persons with autism

Under the measure, the Department of Health would integrate ASD screening, detection, referral and diagnostic protocols into primary healthcare services, as well as maternal and child health programs.

The bill also directs the agency to develop clinical guidelines and training programs for healthcare professionals and specialists, while promoting gender-responsive approaches that recognize sex-based differences in autism diagnosis.

Lawmakers said this could help reduce the risk of delayed or missed diagnosis among women and girls.

The legislation would also formally recognize persons with ASD as persons with disabilities, allowing them to access benefits and privileges under the Magna Carta for Persons with Disability.

In addition, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, in coordination with the Department of Health and the National Council on Disability Affairs, would be tasked to develop and regularly review benefit packages covering ASD-related health services, rehabilitation and intervention programs.

The bill also requires agencies such as the Department of Education, Commission on Higher Education, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, Department of Labor and Employment, and Department of Social Welfare and Development, along with local government units, to strengthen inclusive education, employment opportunities and social protection programs for persons with ASD.

The proposed measure also penalizes discrimination against individuals with autism. Violators could face fines ranging from P50,000 to P200,000, while government officials found liable may also face administrative sanctions.

Once enacted into law, the bill is expected to expand access to services and promote greater inclusion for people living with autism across the country.