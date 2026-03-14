Second batch of repatriated OFWs from Middle East set to arrive 15 March

Another batch of Filipinos repatriated from the Middle East amid ongoing regional tensions is scheduled to arrive in Manila on March 15, Malacañang said Saturday.
According to Presidential Communications Office acting secretary Dave Gomez, the flight carrying overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) will depart from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and is expected to land at 6:35 a.m. at Ninoy Aquino International Airport.
The repatriates will arrive aboard a Philippine Airlines flight as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to bring home Filipinos affected by tensions in parts of the Middle East.
Authorities and support teams will be deployed at the airport to assist the returning workers upon arrival. The government is also expected to provide aid and coordinate transportation to help the repatriates return to their respective home provinces.
The arrival marks the second batch of Filipinos brought home from the region under the government’s repatriation program.
Earlier, the first group of repatriated Filipinos arrived from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on March 5.
Malacañang said similar efforts will continue as the government monitors the situation in the Middle East and provides assistance to Filipinos who wish to return home.