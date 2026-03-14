Second batch of repatriated OFWs from Middle East set to arrive 15 March

Another batch of Filipinos repatriated from the Middle East amid ongoing regional tensions is scheduled to arrive in Manila on March 15, Malacañang said Saturday.

According to Presidential Communications Office acting secretary Dave Gomez, the flight carrying overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) will depart from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and is expected to land at 6:35 a.m. at Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

The repatriates will arrive aboard a Philippine Airlines flight as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to bring home Filipinos affected by tensions in parts of the Middle East.