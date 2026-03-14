Sara joins OVP exhibit in Davao City

Vice President Sara Duterte joins the pop‑up exhibit at Abreeza Ayala Mall in Davao City, as part of a nationwide series commemorating the 90th anniversary of the Philippine vice presidency.
The exhibit, titled “EXTRA + Ordinary: The Vice Presidents of the Philippines,” features curated displays on the lives, programs and historical contributions of the country’s 14 vice presidents, from the Commonwealth era to the present.
“The display highlights the achievements, leadership, and lasting legacy of the country’s vice presidents, emphasizing their role in shaping the Philippines’ history and national development,” the Office of the Vice President said in a statement.
“Through a traveling pop-up format, the initiative aims to make the OVP's history and work more accessible, particularly to young people and local communities,” it added.
The pop-up exhibit is expected to travel nationwide within the coming months as a continuation of the OVP’s 90th anniversary.