Top most wanted rebel leader killed in North Cotabato operation — PNP

Government forces engaged the suspect in a brief firefight that lasted about three minutes, resulting in his death. Authorities said no casualties were reported among government personnel.

Recovered from the scene were an M653 rifle with defaced serial numbers, two short magazines and 20 rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition. The items were turned over to the 601st Brigade of the 6th Infantry Division of the Philippine Army.

Police also reported that another individual, believed to be the suspect’s brother, was wounded during the encounter but managed to escape on horseback toward the eastern direction.

“This operation sends a clear message that lawless elements cannot evade justice,” PNP chief Police Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said. “Our personnel acted with courage and professionalism to protect the public from a dangerous threat,” he added.

Nartatez said the operation reflects the PNP’s focused agenda to enhance police operations and ensure high-risk missions are carried out with precision while minimizing risks to the public.

“Ang kapayapaan at kaligtasan ng ating mga kababayan ang aming prayoridad sa bawat operasyon. Hindi kami titigil sa paglaban sa krimen at terorismo,” the PNP chief said.

The PNP said it continues to strengthen peace and security efforts under the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., assuring the public of its commitment to its campaign, “Bagong PNP para sa Bagong Pilipinas: Serbisyong Mabilis, Tapat, at Nararamdaman.”