Top most wanted rebel leader killed in North Cotabato operation — PNP

Government forces killed a top provincial-level most wanted rebel leader during a joint police and military operation in Banisilan, North Cotabato, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said.
The operation was carried out in Sitio Bual, Barangay Tinimbacan on 8 March 2026 by the Philippine Army and PNP units, resulting in the death of a suspect listed as Provincial Security Risk (PSR) No. 4 for the end of fiscal year 2025 and High Value Individual (HVI) No. 1 for calendar year 2025.
Authorities said the suspect was formerly the Amir and sub-leader of a designated terrorist group.
He was facing a warrant of arrest for multiple attempted murder, destructive arson and violations of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020. No bail was recommended for the charges.
The operation was conducted at around 1:45 p.m. by the Army’s 601st Infantry Brigade and 602nd Infantry Brigade in coordination with the Banisilan Municipal Police Station, Cotabato Police Provincial Office, Provincial Intelligence Unit-Cotabato Police Provincial Office, Provincial Intelligence Unit-Maguindanao del Sur Police Provincial Office and the Datu Saudi Ampatuan Municipal Police Station.
Government forces engaged the suspect in a brief firefight that lasted about three minutes, resulting in his death. Authorities said no casualties were reported among government personnel.
Recovered from the scene were an M653 rifle with defaced serial numbers, two short magazines and 20 rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition. The items were turned over to the 601st Brigade of the 6th Infantry Division of the Philippine Army.
Police also reported that another individual, believed to be the suspect’s brother, was wounded during the encounter but managed to escape on horseback toward the eastern direction.
“This operation sends a clear message that lawless elements cannot evade justice,” PNP chief Police Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said. “Our personnel acted with courage and professionalism to protect the public from a dangerous threat,” he added.
Nartatez said the operation reflects the PNP’s focused agenda to enhance police operations and ensure high-risk missions are carried out with precision while minimizing risks to the public.
“Ang kapayapaan at kaligtasan ng ating mga kababayan ang aming prayoridad sa bawat operasyon. Hindi kami titigil sa paglaban sa krimen at terorismo,” the PNP chief said.
The PNP said it continues to strengthen peace and security efforts under the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., assuring the public of its commitment to its campaign, “Bagong PNP para sa Bagong Pilipinas: Serbisyong Mabilis, Tapat, at Nararamdaman.”