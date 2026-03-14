PLDT keeps spot on top

The On Tour and Invitational champions responded with grit and cohesion, mounting a strong comeback to get the job done in one hour and 54 minutes.

The High Speed Hitters leaned on what has become their backbone — disciplined blocking and collective defense.

Time and again, their front line closed the gaps at the net, disrupting Choco Mucho’s rhythm and turning crucial rallies in their favor.

That defensive wall also highlighted the team’s growing cohesion. Even after dropping the opening set, PLDT stayed composed, gradually tightening its floor coverage and timing at the net. Once the blocks started landing with authority, the High Speed Hitters seized control of the match.

Consequently, PLDT dominated the key scoring categories despite a slow start, finishing with a 59-50 edge in attacks and a commanding 12-6 advantage in blocks against the Flying Titans.

They dominated the momentum in the third set before carrying that surge into the fourth, racing to an early lead while capitalizing on Choco Mucho’s scrambling defense and wavering attack.

The victory served as a timely morale boost for PLDT as it gears up for the next stage, where sharper execution and sustained chemistry will be even more critical in the race for a semifinal berth.