PLDT keeps spot on top

PLDT played with so much pride Saturday and turned back Choco Mucho, 23-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-19, to keep its stranglehold of the No. 1 spot in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the FilOil Playtime Centre in San Juan.
The High Speed Hitters treated Saturday’s clash as more than just another match — using it as a chance to sharpen their rhythm, reinforce their chemistry, and build momentum heading into the more crucial stretch of the tournament.
The On Tour and Invitational champions responded with grit and cohesion, mounting a strong comeback to get the job done in one hour and 54 minutes.
The High Speed Hitters leaned on what has become their backbone — disciplined blocking and collective defense.
Time and again, their front line closed the gaps at the net, disrupting Choco Mucho’s rhythm and turning crucial rallies in their favor.
That defensive wall also highlighted the team’s growing cohesion. Even after dropping the opening set, PLDT stayed composed, gradually tightening its floor coverage and timing at the net. Once the blocks started landing with authority, the High Speed Hitters seized control of the match.
Consequently, PLDT dominated the key scoring categories despite a slow start, finishing with a 59-50 edge in attacks and a commanding 12-6 advantage in blocks against the Flying Titans.
They dominated the momentum in the third set before carrying that surge into the fourth, racing to an early lead while capitalizing on Choco Mucho’s scrambling defense and wavering attack.
The victory served as a timely morale boost for PLDT as it gears up for the next stage, where sharper execution and sustained chemistry will be even more critical in the race for a semifinal berth.
Meanwhile, the loss dealt a heavy blow to Choco Mucho’s campaign. The Flying Titans slid to 3-5 and seventh place, leaving them virtually out of top four contention and forcing them to navigate the pressure-packed Play-In round reserved for teams ranked fifth to 10th.
“We know Choco Mucho is a very offensive team, so we had to adjust to their spikers because they were attacking on almost every rally, para mahuli namin sila,” said Best Player of the Game awardee Kim Dy, who finished with 17 points, including five blocks, as the High Speed Hitters emphasized their net defense against the wing-heavy attack of the Flying Titans.
Savi Davison held her own in the much-anticipated scoring duel with Sisi Rondina, finishing with 19 points while also contributing six digs and 15 receptions. Although the Choco Mucho star led all scorers with 23 points, Davison received strong support from her teammates off the bench.