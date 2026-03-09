PLDT, Choco Mucho favored vs skidding foes

Games today:

(FilOil EcoOil Centre)

4 p.m. — PLDT vs Galeries Tower

6:30 p.m. — Farm Fresh vs Choco Mucho

PLDT and Choco Mucho try to capitalize on their recent surge as they take on struggling rivals when action in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference preliminaries resumes Tuesday at the FilOil Playtime Centre.

Both squads enter their respective matches oozing with confidence after solid showings in their previous outings, but neither expects an easy path against opponents eager to halt their slide.

The PLDT High Speed Hitters, currently sporting a 5-1 record, will go for nothing less than the solo lead when they face the Galeries Tower Highrisers in the 4 p.m. match.

Another victory would allow PLDT to overtake sister squad Cignal at the top of the standings heading into the closing stretch of the single-round preliminaries.