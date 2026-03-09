PLDT, Choco Mucho favored vs skidding foes

Games today:
(FilOil EcoOil Centre)
4 p.m. — PLDT vs Galeries Tower
6:30 p.m. — Farm Fresh vs Choco Mucho
PLDT and Choco Mucho try to capitalize on their recent surge as they take on struggling rivals when action in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference preliminaries resumes Tuesday at the FilOil Playtime Centre.
Both squads enter their respective matches oozing with confidence after solid showings in their previous outings, but neither expects an easy path against opponents eager to halt their slide.
The PLDT High Speed Hitters, currently sporting a 5-1 record, will go for nothing less than the solo lead when they face the Galeries Tower Highrisers in the 4 p.m. match.
Another victory would allow PLDT to overtake sister squad Cignal at the top of the standings heading into the closing stretch of the single-round preliminaries.
After seeing their three-game winning run snapped by the Super Spikers, the High Speed Hitters quickly regained their rhythm, dispatching the ZUS Coffee Thunderbelles in straight sets before outlasting the Farm Fresh Foxies in a gritty five-set duel.
The recent victories have reinforced PLDT’s growing confidence, with its deep rotation providing multiple scoring options. Savi Davison and Kim Dy continue to power the offense, while the imposing frontline of Mika Reyes and Majoy Baron gives the team a major edge at the net.
Backstopping the attack are wing spikers Jessey de Leon, Alleiah Malaluan, Jovie Prado and Kiesha Bedonia, giving PLDT the versatility and depth that have made them one of the conference’s most balanced squads.
Still, the Highrisers cannot be taken lightly.
Despite dropping their last two matches to Choco Mucho and Creamline, Galeries Tower previously stunned Nxled and has shown flashes of brilliance.
With a 2-4 card, the Highrisers are eager to regain traction heading into the crucial stretch, with coach Clarence Esteban expected to lean on Jean Asis, Aiza Pontillas, Erika Deloria, Roselle Baliton, Erika Raagas, Gayle Pascual, Lycha Ebon, and setter Julia Coronel to rediscover their rhythm.
Containing PLDT’s powerful attack, however, will be a major challenge.
At 6:30 p.m., the Flying Titans also look to stretch their winning run to three when they battle the beleaguered Foxies.
Choco Mucho appears to have found its groove after a string of injury-plagued conferences, with Sisi Rondina and Eya Laure forming a dynamic scoring tandem while the rest of the roster continues to provide solid support on both ends.
The Flying Titans’ improved chemistry and confidence have fueled their push for a stronger position, currently holding the No. 4 spot in the standings.
But Farm Fresh remains a dangerous opponent.
Despite losing their last two matches — both in five sets — the Foxies have proven capable of pushing stronger teams to the limit.