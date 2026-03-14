Phl 'eyeing' Russian fuel imports amid global oil crisis: DFA

“That is something which is being considered, but I will leave this to the office, or rather to the Cabinet member in charge of this, and that is the Department of Energy,” Lazaro told reporters in a virtual briefing on Friday, shortly after convening the Special ASEAN Foreign Ministers' meeting on the Middle East security crisis.

Lazaro added that there is also an ongoing discussion about synergy between economic ministers and foreign ministers in light of concerns about economic and security issues sparked by the ongoing conflict.

Data from the Department of Energy showed that the Philippines sources the lion’s share, or about 98 percent, of its crude oil from the Middle East, a major global oil exporter, now at the center of drone and airstrike attacks between Israel, the US, and Iran. The neighboring countries account for the remaining 2 percent.