Phl economic concerns grow amid Middle East conflict



The rapidly widening conflict in the Middle East erupted on 28 February 2026, after the United States and Israel launched coordinated airstrikes on Iranian military and strategic facilities, triggering a sharp escalation that has since expanded into a broader regional confrontation and unsettled global energy markets.

U.S. and Israeli officials described the strikes as preemptive action against emerging security threats. International media reported that the attacks targeted military infrastructure and strategic sites in and around Tehran and other key areas, aiming to degrade Iran’s missile capabilities and curb what Washington and Jerusalem characterized as destabilizing regional activities. Iranian authorities condemned the operation as a violation of sovereignty and vowed retaliation.

Within hours, Iran launched missile and drone strikes toward Israeli territory, prompting the activation of air defense systems. Tensions quickly spread across the Gulf region. Fighting also intensified along Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, where Hezbollah, a long-standing Iranian ally, engaged Israeli forces. The hostilities have since developed into a multi-front crisis, heightening fears of wider regional involvement.

Casualty figures vary across reports, but international outlets have confirmed that hundreds of people — including civilians and military personnel — have been killed since the outbreak of hostilities. Diplomatic efforts by major powers have yet to secure a ceasefire.

Energy markets were among the first to react. Oil prices surged in the days following the strikes, climbing to their highest levels in months amid concerns over potential supply disruptions in the Persian Gulf. Market volatility has centered on the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime corridor that handles roughly one-fifth of global oil shipments. While no formal blockade has been declared, heightened security risks and rising tanker insurance costs have fueled price swings.

For the Philippines, the economic implications are significant. As a net oil importer, the country is highly sensitive to global crude price movements. The Department of Energy has said international developments are likely to affect domestic pump prices in the coming weeks. Fuel costs have already begun to rise, with further adjustments possible if tensions persist.

Higher oil prices have broad ripple effects across the economy, affecting transportation, power generation, food distribution, and manufacturing. Economists warn that sustained increases could add pressure to inflation and complicate monetary policy decisions of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP). A stronger U.S. dollar amid global uncertainty could also weigh on the peso, making fuel and other imports more expensive.

The agriculture sector is also bracing for potential impact. Fertilizer production is closely linked to global energy prices, and higher input costs could eventually translate into elevated food prices if the conflict drags on.

The welfare of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the Middle East remains another concern. Millions of Filipinos live and work across the Gulf states. As of early March 4, Philippine authorities had not announced large-scale evacuations, but the Department of Foreign Affairs said it continues to monitor developments. Prolonged instability could disrupt employment and remittance flows, a key pillar of the domestic economy.

Airlines have also adjusted operations, with some international carriers rerouting flights to avoid affected airspace, underscoring the seriousness of the regional security situation.

At its core, the conflict stems from years of unresolved tensions over missile development, regional influence, and stalled diplomacy. The Feb. 28 strikes marked a shift from indirect confrontation to direct military engagement. Whether the crisis stabilizes or escalates further will depend largely on diplomatic interventions and the willingness of the parties involved to de-escalate.

Though geographically distant, the repercussions for the Philippines are immediate. The country’s dependence on imported energy, integration into global markets, and labor ties to the Middle East mean that developments in the region quickly translate into domestic economic consequences. As the situation continues to evolve, Philippine policymakers are closely monitoring events amid heightened global uncertainty.