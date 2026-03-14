Pasig offers school staff master’s scholarships

Pasig City will roll out a scholarship program supporting graduate studies for public school personnel as part of efforts to strengthen the quality of education in the city’s public schools.
In a statement, the Pasig City Public Information Office (PIO) announced the launch of the Pasig City Master’s Scholarship for Public School Personnel, a program recognizing the role of educators and school staff in the education sector.
“The program aims to support the continuing professional development of public school personnel in the city,” the Pasig PIO said.
Under the program, qualified scholars may receive financial assistance for graduate studies.
The city government said beneficiaries may receive up to P40,000 in scholarship grants per term, depending on the number of scholars and the availability of funds.
The program will be implemented through the Pasig City Education Department, which oversees the city’s scholarship initiatives and other programs aimed at expanding access to education.