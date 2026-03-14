Pasig offers school staff master’s scholarships

“The program aims to support the continuing professional development of public school personnel in the city,” the Pasig PIO said.

Under the program, qualified scholars may receive financial assistance for graduate studies.

The city government said beneficiaries may receive up to P40,000 in scholarship grants per term, depending on the number of scholars and the availability of funds.

The program will be implemented through the Pasig City Education Department, which oversees the city’s scholarship initiatives and other programs aimed at expanding access to education.