AFP, PNP, and PCG fortify national security strategy

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine National Police (PNP), and Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) convened the 5th National Joint Peace and Security Coordinating Center (NJPSCC) Meeting on 3 March 2026 at the PNP Multi-Purpose Center in Camp Crame, Quezon City, to reinforce inter-agency collaboration for sustained peace and security nationwide.

Deputy Chief of Staff AFP Lieutenant General Rommel P. Roldan PAF, representing the AFP Chief of Staff, joined PNP Chief PGEN Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. and PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil L. Gavan in leading discussions to strengthen coordination among the country’s key security institutions.

The meeting reviewed progress on directives issued on 18 June 2025 and updates from Joint Cells covering operations, intelligence, logistics, cyber, civil-community relations, legal/investigation, and education/training.

Key outcomes included the approval of JPSCC Resolution No. 01-2026 establishing Stable Internal Peace and Security (SIPS) areas, the issuance of Joint Letter Directive No. 01-2026 to standardize SIPS implementation, and the adoption of the AFP-PNP-PCG Strategic Communication Plan “PAGKAKAISA” to enhance synchronized operations, information sharing, and public engagement.

Officials emphasized a unified commitment to translate plans into concrete actions that strengthen national security while promoting transparency, accountability, and community-centered peace and development.