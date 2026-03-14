NPA hit in Bukidnon, Surigao del Sur as two rebels surrender, firearms seized

Lt. Col. Rey Vergel A. Annogui, commanding officer of the 30th Infantry Battalion, said the discovery of the arms cache was a follow-up development to an earlier cache recovered in neighboring Sitio Lago of the same barangay on 11 March.

Maj. Gen. Michele Anayron Jr., commander of the 4th Infantry Division, said the developments dealt a setback to the remaining NPA forces and further weakened their operational capability.

He said the incidents also highlight the continued decline of the NPA as more members surrender while their resources and firearms are gradually recovered through focused military operations.

“ Although we will not rest our laurels in pursuing them in the battlefield, we still encourage them to take the opportunity to return to the folds of the law and live peace,” Anayron said.