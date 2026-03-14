NPA hit in Bukidnon, Surigao del Sur as two rebels surrender, firearms seized

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — Troops of the 4th Infantry (Diamond) Division reported new operational gains against the communist New People’s Army after two of its members surrendered while soldiers recovered four high-powered firearms in separate operations in Bukidnon and Surigao del Sur.
Two NPA members laid down their arms to the 8th Infantry Battalion in Impasug-ong, Bukidnon after experiencing increasing pressure from sustained military operations and dwindling support from the local populace.
Following their surrender, the two rebels also turned over a US-made M16 assault rifle.
Lt. Col. Jeorge Jallorina, commanding officer of the 8th Infantry Battalion, said the surrender yielded valuable information that could support ongoing security efforts aimed at dismantling remaining NPA elements operating in the unit’s area of responsibility.
Meanwhile, troops of the 30th Infantry Battalion uncovered four high-powered firearms consisting of three M16 rifles and one Colt M4 rifle, along with magazines, ammunition and other war materiel at Sitio Gis Anan, Barangay Carromata, San Miguel, Surigao del Sur on 13 March.
Lt. Col. Rey Vergel A. Annogui, commanding officer of the 30th Infantry Battalion, said the discovery of the arms cache was a follow-up development to an earlier cache recovered in neighboring Sitio Lago of the same barangay on 11 March.
Maj. Gen. Michele Anayron Jr., commander of the 4th Infantry Division, said the developments dealt a setback to the remaining NPA forces and further weakened their operational capability.
He said the incidents also highlight the continued decline of the NPA as more members surrender while their resources and firearms are gradually recovered through focused military operations.
“ Although we will not rest our laurels in pursuing them in the battlefield, we still encourage them to take the opportunity to return to the folds of the law and live peace,” Anayron said.