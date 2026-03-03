Four NPA rebels surrender in Agusan del Sur

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — Four members of the New People’s Army (NPA) surrendered to government troops in Barangay Zamora, Talacogon, Agusan del Sur on Monday, the Army’s 26th Infantry “Ever Onward” Battalion (26IB) announced.

Brig. Gen. Seigfred C. Tubalado, commander of the 403rd Infantry “Peacemaker” Brigade, said the rebels yielded high-powered firearms to Lt. Col. Jose Redentor Gilbuela, commanding officer of the 26IB, at the unit’s headquarters in Barangay Zamora.

The surrenderers were identified only by their aliases: @PRIX/BODOT, former vice commanding officer of the dismantled Regional Sentro De Grabidad (RSDG) Compaq under the North Central Mindanao Regional Committee (NCMRC); @JEDA/CHING/NATHAN, platoon ordnance of the Regional Operations Command, NCMRC; @FRONT/LABAN/MARK, member of Squad 2; and @AS-AS, squad leader of Squad 2, both under HQF NEO, NCMRC.

The group also turned over several high-powered firearms and equipment, including three US-made M16 rifles, one Russian-made AK-47 rifle, one M4A1 carbine, and other war materiel and medical paraphernalia.

Tubalado described the surrender as a significant setback for the NCMRC.

"The surrender of these individuals, particularly those holding leadership and technical positions, is a major blow to the terrorist organization. We welcome them back to a peaceful life and assure them that the government’s integration programs are ready,” he said.

The four are currently undergoing custodial debriefing and will be enrolled in the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP), which provides financial assistance, livelihood training and remuneration for surrendered firearms.

The 403rd Brigade renewed its call for remaining NPA members to lay down their arms and return to the fold of the law.